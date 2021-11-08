East Stroudsburg church leader groped, kissed 14-year-old, police say

The deacon of a Middle Smithfield Township church is accused of kissing, groping and making sexually suggestive comments to a 14-year-old, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers arrested Jeronimo Maisonet, 45, on Sunday following an investigation into claims that he committed indecent assault of a minor beginning in 2018 while serving as deacon of the Church of God Holy Ground in East Stroudsburg. PSP said other children may have been victimized by Maisonet and ask that anyone with information contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at 570-619-6800.

Troopers began their investigation into Maisonet, of Middle Smithfield Township, on Oct. 18, police said. They have not publicized details of that investigation and said only that evidence obtained Saturday through "specialized investigative means" prompted the deacon's arrest on Sunday.

The news comes two weeks after another Monroe County church leader was arrested for charges related to attempted sexual assault of minors. Police said Gregory Loughney, priest at Most Holy Trinity Catholic parish in Cresco, arrived at a Blakeslee Wawa to have sex with two teenage boys but was instead confronted by a "predator catcher" — a man who'd posed as a 15-year-old boy in sexually explicit text messages to Loughney. Police arrested Loughney on Oct. 22, immediately after the confrontation.

Maisonet faces two felony and one misdemeanor charge related to child sex offense, indecent assault and corruption of a minor. The Church of God Holy Ground, where Maisonet served as deacon, is located at 5205 Milford Road in East Stroudsburg.

"Many profess to be Christians, but their lives and their priorities indicate otherwise," reads a passage on the church's website.

Representatives from the Church of God Holy Ground did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

