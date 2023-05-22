East Stroudsburg man indicted on federal child pornography charges

An East Stroudsburg man has been charged with two counts of distributing child pornography, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday, May 19.

Kevin Shain Oliver, 21, was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing child pornography between January and February of 2022 in Monroe County.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Luisa Honora Berti is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty for these offenses is 40 years in prison, a term of five years of supervised release as to each count following imprisonment and a fine.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Poconos man charged in federal court with distributing child porn