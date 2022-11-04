East Stroudsburg man pleads guilty to child corruption offenses in Hazleton area

Nov. 4—WILKES-BARRE — A man from East Stroudsburg pled guilty in Luzerne County Court to providing marijuana and alcohol to two teen girls and having sexual relations with one of the teens at motels in the Hazleton area.

Laquan A. Copeland, 42, was charged by state police at Hazleton in June involving two teenage girls.

Court records say state police received a report of a suspected sexual assault involving one of the girls.

The girls were questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children's Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre reporting they met Copeland at the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township.

State police in court records say Copeland took the girls to motels where he supplied them with marijuana and alcohol and engaged in sex acts with one of the teens. The second girl claimed Copeland encouraged her to engage in sex acts but she refused.

Copeland pled guilty to four counts of corruption of minors and a single count of indecent exposure before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Copeland is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 2.