East Stroudsburg man sentenced in 2019 NBT Bank robbery

A Monroe County man has been sentenced for a 2019 bank robbery in East Stroudsburg.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced 45-year-old Terrance Tyson, of East Stroudsburg, to 63 months, or 5 years and 3 months, in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Tyson took $5,226 from NBT Bank, formerly located at 107 Brown St., East Stroudsburg, "by force, violence and intimidation" on Sept. 24, 2019, according to a grand jury indictment filed in April 2021. He pled guilty in April 2022.

As outlined in other court documents, Tyson gave a teller a note saying, “Just put money in bag," exhibited an "angry demeanor" and yelled at staff before fleeing down the street.

Tyson will also have to pay $5,226 in restitution to NBT Bank.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Man sentenced for 2019 bank robbery in the Poconos