East Stroudsburg, Wallenpaupack Area schools investigating threats

Schools in northeast Pennsylvania are investigating threats made the day after a rash of hoax threats were made against schools across the commonwealth.

A possible threat made against Wallenpaupack Area High School Thursday, March 29, over social media continues to be investigated.

Superintendent Keith Gunuskey posted a notice to parents and students on the district's website stating the following:

"March 30, 2023 - The PA State Police are continuing their investigation of the possible threat made against the High School. We will have an increased law enforcement presence to ensure the safety and security of our students. The Wallenpaupack Area School District continues taking proactive measures to ensure our students' safety."

The statement was made to follow up on a potential threat made Wednesday. The district announced that state police were investigating the anonymous threat, which Gunuskey said was "being taken very seriously."

"Please be assured that the school district and law enforcement will immediately respond to any real or perceived threat or danger." Gunuskey said in an initial announcement posted Wednesday.

The threat was made the same day a series of phone calls were being made to 9-1-1 centers throughout Pennsylvania involving threats of active shooters or bombs.

Calls were made to several school in different counties, PSP notes, though all have had similar content. Police are investigating and responding to all of these calls.

Lockdowns and evacuations were reported across the state, along with responses from police and emergency services. Trooper Robert Urban of PSP Troop R reported no threats or lockdowns to school districts had been made throughout their coverage area, which covers Wayne, Pike, Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties.

Further requests for comment on the Wallenpaupack Area investigation were unanswered at the time of this report.

East Stroudsburg Area School District investigates Safe2Say tip

Stroud Area Regional Police, Stroud Twp. Police, Pennsylvania State Police and school police were reportedly investigating a Safe2Say tip regarding a potential threat against East Stroudsburg South high school on Thursday morning.

Students and visitors were subject to metal detector screening and bag searches as a result.

"Multiple Pennsylvania school districts have been impacted by threats of violence against schools over the past two days." The district said in a statement released via Facebook. "Nonetheless, in all situations, a threat is treated as an emergency until law enforcement determines its credibility. Therefore, we follow our polices, procedures, and protocols for responding to such threats."

East Stroudsburg Area School District grappled with another threat in February, after a reports of a handwritten message threatening a school shooting were investigated by police.

PSP Trooper Anthony Petroski noted the school reached out to state police for assistance, and a student was found to be responsible for the messages. Petroski added the threat was deemed "not credible," though the student will face a juvenile allegation ― essentially a criminal complaint for minors ― of terroristic threats.

ESASD school board president Richard Schlameuss said he trusts the security staff to ensure the safety of the district's children.

"I know they are absolute professionals and they take every threat seriously. The Safe2Say program is incredibly helpful and is absolutely viewed and action is taken by our security staff when we receive any anonymous tips." Schlameuss said. "Not only am I the school board president, but I am also a parent of children that saw the threat at school and questioned 'am I safe at school?'"

"Not only do I have to reassure them, but I also need to reassure myself." He continued, noting that students walked through metal detectors and bags were searched.

"If anything had been found or staff felt any concerns that couldn't be handled, a decision would have been made to close the school. The school was safe. I have faith and confidence in our security and our district staff."

What is Safe2Say?

Safe2Say Something, Pennsylvania's school threat reporting program, was first rolled out in early 2019.

The program's website, located at safe2saypa.org, allows concerned citizens to make anonymous tips to protect young Pennsylvanians. Safe2Say also has its own smartphone app.

After a tip is made, a crisis team evaluates the threat and may or may not reach out to the tipster for more detail. All threats are submitted to school districts and law enforcement for proper intervention. You can follow up on a tip by entering in a report ID.

The program received 26,174 tips in the 2021-2022 school year, excluding false reports and test tips.

Pocono Record writer Brian Myszkowski contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: East Stroudsburg, Wallenpaupack Area schools investigating threats