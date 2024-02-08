East Sussex councillor urges more people to consider fostering a child

East Sussex County Council is responsible for finding placements for every local child who needs fostering

An East Sussex councillor has encouraged residents who have thought about fostering to get in contact.

A campaign to find more fosterers was highlighted at East Sussex County Council (ESCC)'s full council meeting on Tuesday.

Lead member for children and families Bob Bowdler said: "Sadly, we always have children in need of care."

The council is responsible for finding placements for every local child who needs fostering.

Mr Bowdler added: "I urge any residents who may have thought about fostering to contact the council direct to find out more about our in-house fostering service."

The council said it always matches children's placements with its own foster carers first as it ensures better outcomes for the children, young people and foster carers.

A council spokesperson said fostering offered children "a safe and caring family, while they are unable to live with their own, and provides an opportunity for other professionals to work with the birth family to help resolve their issues".

In October, the BBC found East Sussex County Council was among the authorities using illegal accommodation to house children in care, amid a severe shortage of placements.

