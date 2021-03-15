East Taylor police: Johnstown man slashed woman with knife

Patrick Buchnowski, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·1 min read

Mar. 15—A Johnstown man faces criminal charges, accused of slashing a woman with a knife during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

East Taylor Township police charged Mark N. Vuckovich, 39, of the 100 block of Grass Avenue, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, prohibited offensive weapon, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, an argument broke out between Vuckovich and a woman on Donruth Lane on Sunday.

Vuckovich allegedly pulled a knife and lunged toward the woman, slashing her right hand. The complaint said Vuckovich pushed her to the ground, injuring her left knee, and than ran from the scene.

Police later found him in the 200 block of Parkhill Drive.

Vuckovich was arraigned Sunday by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and freed on $40,000 unsecured bond.

