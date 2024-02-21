These East Tennessee cities scored big on list of in-demand spots for homebuyers, analysis shows

It's no secret that Tennessee home prices have risen steadily since the pandemic, and 2023 continued to be a disheartening market for many aspiring homebuyers. But with mortgage rates steadily declining, 2024 might finally be the year to purchase a home.

The market is still extremely competitive, however, and low housing stock means that home ownership could still be out of reach for many Americans. So where are people looking and which areas are getting the most attention online?

With Knoxville real estate prices continuing to escalate, many East Tennessee homebuyers are turning their attention to the Tri-Cities area. In a recent analysis by BetOhio.com of Realtor.com’s most in-demand home locations in the state, top spots include Johnson City, Elizabethton, Jonesborough, Bristol and Kingsport; the remaining top 10 locations cluster around Memphis.

How were the most in-demand locations in Tennessee determined?

To figure this out, the team at BetOhio pulled out two key metrics:

Demand score: The demand score is an index representing a ZIP code, county or metro location’s unique listing page viewers per property ranking, compared to other ZIP codes, counties or metro location.

Median days on market: The median number of days property listings spend on the market within the specified geographic area during the specified month. Time spent on the market is defined as the time between the initial listing of a property and either its closing date or the date it is taken off the market.

Which Tennessee towns are among the most in-demand locations to buy a home?

Cordova, with a demand score of 93.21 and a median of 38.9 days on the market. Germantown, with a demand score of 98.88 and a median of 39.8 days on the market. Johnson City, with a demand score of 96.20 and a median of 49.3 days on the market. Elizabethton, with a demand score of 94.98 and a median of 50.3 days on the market. Bristol, with a demand score of 92.67 and a median of 50.7 days on the market. Franklin, with a demand score of 84.30 and a median of 38.9 days on the market. Jonesborough, with a demand score of 91.20 and a median of 50.9 days on the market. Kingsport, with a demand score of 89.31 and a median of 55 days on the market. Brighton, with a demand score of 87.40 and a median of 56.7 days on the market. Eads, with a demand score of 93.75 and a median of 77.5 days on the market.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Analysis: East Tennessee's most in-demand cities for homebuyers