East Tennessee man, who wanted to 'capture Obama or Hillary,' charged in Jan. 6 insurrection

A Dandridge man is the latest Tennessee resident to be charged for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Bart Gore, 51, has been charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding and misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, court records state.

Gore was arrested Dec. 12 in Dandridge and made his initial appearance in the Eastern District of Tennessee. He next will appear in court in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 21.

According to court documents, Gore was identified through open-source video footage of a crowd of rioters gathered on the U.S. Capitol grounds and later in the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

After the presidential election in November 2020, court records state, Gore posted on social media, "I'm gonna try to go to DC the sixth of January," and "I'd love to be the one to capture Obama or Hillary. I'd strip them naked and beat them with a belt and switch. Then I'd rest and beat them some more." In other social media messages, Gore wrote he planned to bring an AR and possibly get a bat and cans of wasp spray.

The complaint goes on to state that on Jan. 6, Gore was seen entering the Capitol building to the Terrace level, and later sent messages that read, "I want to go back" and "I wasn't satisfied. I would've been satisfied if they had brought Nancy's head out on a stick."

What is the status of the other East Tennessee residents charged in the riot?

In the 35 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,230 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, a release from the Department of Justice said. Of those, more than 440 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.

Six other East Tennessee men have been charged:

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee man arrested and charged in Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot