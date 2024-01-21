East Tennessee school closures extend into another week because of icy roads

East Tennessee schools are starting to announce they will be closed Jan. 22 because many roads are still covered in snow and ice.

Many East Tennessee schools have been closed since Jan. 12, first for wind, then for the snowstorm early last week, and now because roads are still frozen over.

The storm has crippled the state. The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed this weekend 25 people from across the state died as a result of the storms.

East Tennessee school closures (keep checking back throughout the day for additions):

Berean Christian – Jan. 22

Clinton City Schools - Jan. 22

Jefferson County Schools – Jan. 22

Knoxville Catholic High School – Jan. 22

Loudon County Schools – Jan. 22

Monroe County Schools – Jan. 22

Roane County Schools – Jan. 22

University of Tennessee at Knoxville campus – classes delayed until Jan. 23

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: East Tennessee school closures extend into another week