East Tennessee school districts announce more closures Wednesday as stubborn ice persists

East Tennessee school districts are announcing more closures Jan. 24 as the fallout from the winter storm continues into another week.

The snow and freeze-thaw cycles have created stubborn ice on the roads.

East Tennessee schools that are closed Wednesday, Jan. 24:

Anderson County Schools – Jan. 24

Campbell County Schools – Jan. 24

Jefferson County Schools – Jan .24

Loudon County Schools – Jan. 24

Rhea County Schools - Jan. 24

Roane County Schools – Jan. 24

