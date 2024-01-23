East Tennessee school districts announce more closures Wednesday as stubborn ice persists
East Tennessee school districts are announcing more closures Jan. 24 as the fallout from the winter storm continues into another week.
The snow and freeze-thaw cycles have created stubborn ice on the roads.
Keep checking back for updates!
East Tennessee schools that are closed Wednesday, Jan. 24:
Anderson County Schools – Jan. 24
Campbell County Schools – Jan. 24
Jefferson County Schools – Jan .24
Loudon County Schools – Jan. 24
Rhea County Schools - Jan. 24
Roane County Schools – Jan. 24
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: East Tennessee school districts announce closures as ice persists