East Texas inmate captured in Louisiana after escaping using homemade knife

An East Texas inmate who escaped earlier this week using a homemade knife was captured Wednesday morning in Louisiana, a Texas sheriff said.

Charles Spraberry was taken into custody in Caddo Parish just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, said Cass County Sheriff Larry Rowe in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

After his escape Monday night, Spraberry stayed in Cass County, where he is accused of stealing a sports utility vehicle Wednesday morning.

The 44-year-old man was then dfound in Caddo Parish in Shreveport, La. which is about 60 miles east of Cass County. Cass County is about 185 miles east of Fort Worth.

Spraberry who was armed the homemade knife jumped a jailer Monday night in the Cass County Detention Center in Linden, made his way to the booking area where he forced another jail to open a door to the outside, and ran out of the jail.

Spraberry fled the jail earlier this year, but he was captured on March 24 by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office in DeRidder, La.. He had been in jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, illegal possession of a firearm by a felon and kidnapping and wanted for questioning for a double murder where the two bodies were found in a burned-out camper trailer in Atlanta, Texas on March 12, according to the Cass County Citizen’s Journal-Sun.

Spraberry was considered armed and dangerous.

His recent escape occurred about 7:45 p.m. Monday when he brandished the knife in the jail and forced a jailer to open a door to flee.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in search of Spraberry.

Track dogs from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice were called to the area, but they could not find a solid trail to follow Monday night.

The Texas Rangers, U.S. Marshals, Texas DPS and Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and all local law enforcement agencies working on his capture.