East Texas man arrested in connection to child porn, child sexual assault case

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in connection to child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On Nov. 30, 2023, the sheriff’s office said they received a report of a video depicting Christopher Hunter Rosenthal allegedly sexually assaulting children ages three, five and seven.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was executed for Rosenthal’s Snapchat. Officials reportedly found a video of Rosenthal sexually assaulting a 2-year-old along with explicit photos of four children.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rosenthal on a charge of aggravated sexual assault and possession of child pornography. Officials said that Rosenthal was arrested on Feb. 5 in Monahans, Texas by the Ward County Sheriff’s Office.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they are still investigating this case and waiting for Rosenthal to be extradited back to Harrison County.

