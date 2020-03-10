East Timor coalition ready to form government led by Xanana Gusmao

DILI, March 10 (Reuters) - A six-party coalition in East Timor is ready to form a government led by independence hero Xanana Gusmao, it has told President Francisco Guterres in a letter, the coalition's spokesman, Antonio da Conceicao, said on Tuesday.

Gusmao, the first president and a former prime minister, last month announced he had formed a new coalition controlling 34 of parliament's 65 seats and said he would prepare to form a new government.

The tiny Southeast Asian nation has faced a new round of political instability since the collapse of a coalition supporting Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak. (Reporting by Nelson Da Cruz; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)