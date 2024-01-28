East TN Veterans Honor Guard remembers those who served

TechCrunch

Deeploi, an "IT-as-a-service" startup for SMEs, has raised $6.5 million in a seed round of funding led by European VC Atomico. Indeed, Deeploi connects key IT tools and makes it easy to automate workflows around staff on- or off-boarding, device management, compliance, and cybersecurity. Deeploi co-founder and CEO Julian Lübke considers its main competition to be legacy managed service providers (MSPs) such as Bechtle, Cancom, or Computacenter, which he says are fine for larger enterprises but don't really cater to the "needs, budgets and resources of SMEs."