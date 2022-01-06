East Toledo man accused of murder pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Jan. 5—An East Toledo man accused of beating his neighbor to death with a golf club pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Wednesday before a Lucas County judge.

Keith Thompson, 47, of the 700 block of Utah Street, claims he was not in his right mind when he allegedly killed David Fishbein, 46, in the street near both of their homes on Nov. 22.

Mr. Fishbein, who lived across the street from Thompson, died from his injuries two weeks after the assault on Dec. 6.

The defendant and his attorney, Jeffrey Crowther, appeared before Judge Stacy Cook of Lucas County Common Pleas Court for a virtual arraignment hearing on Wednesday.

"My conversations with him are quite lucid. He answered all my questions. He understood what's going on today. I don't think there's a competency issue, but there's some other things he revealed in my initial interview with him that leads me to suspect there's a possibility that on that evening, at that time, he was not in his right mind," Mr. Crowther said after entering the insanity plea on behalf of his client.

According to assistant county prosecutor William Dailey, Mr. Fishbein engaged in an altercation with Thompson's girlfriend in the 700 block of Utah Street. After the victim left, Thompson allegedly followed the man and proceeded to beat him to the point of unconsciousness.

Medical personnel discovered Mr. Fishbein lying in the street. He was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He died two weeks later while receiving medical treatment in Columbus, police previously stated.

Thompson was arrested and initially charged with felonious assault. After Mr. Fishbein died, a Lucas County grand jury indicted the defendant with murder charges on Dec. 22.

Upon the state's request, Judge Cook set bond at $500,000.

Thompson will next appear in court on Feb. 16.

First Published January 5, 2022, 1:04pm