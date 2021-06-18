East Toledo man accused of soliciting prostitution of a minor

Jun. 18—An East Toledo man was arrested Thursday for allegations that he rented a hotel room used for a minor to participate in commercial sex in November, according to a complaint filed in Toledo Municipal Court.

Thomas W. Welch, 34, of the 400 block of Hirzel Street, is charged with compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony, for allegations stemming from Nov. 18.

He is accused of renting a hotel room at the Days Inn at 1800 Miami St., and using it for the juvenile to engage in commercial sex acts, according to the complaint. He also used the victim's cell phone number to post ads on a website and facilitate the dates, court records show.

Mr. Welch appeared in Toledo Municipal Court on Thursday and Judge Joseph Howe set bond at $250,000. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Mr. Welch also has a probation-violation case related to a weapons offense pending in the municipal court.

He pleaded no contest in January to a misdemeanor of carrying concealed weapons, which was amended from a felony charge. During a traffic stop, he was found to possess a 9-millimeter gun, two magazines, and ammunition ready at hand, according to the charging document. The gun lay on the front passenger seat while two juveniles rode as passengers in the car, according to court records.

In January, Judge Joshua Lanzinger suspended a 180-day sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and placed Mr. Welch on inactive probation to end in January, 2022.

