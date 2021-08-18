East Toledo man faces separate charges for murder, fireworks violations

Aug. 17—An East Toledo man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a bar also faces charges for setting off fireworks that caused a rental truck to blow up during a neighborhood Fourth of July party.

Michael Marsh, 24, of the 800 block of Kingston Avenue, was indicted Thursday by a Lucas County grand jury for two alternative counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, all with firearm specifications, for shooting and killing Earl Price, 64, on Aug. 3 in the parking lot at the Last Chance Saloon, 457 Oak St.

Aaron Short, 26, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, is also charged with complicity in the commission of felonious assault with a firearm specification and obstructing justice from the shooting incident.

Mr. Marsh is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court, but Mr. Short was not in custody as of Tuesday.

Mr. Marsh was separately indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges stemming from the fireworks incident, which damaged at least two vehicles and injured at least four people. He charged with prohibitions concerning exhibitors and fireworks incident sites, a fourth-degree felony, and a misdemeanor offense of possessing fireworks without authorization.

Mr. Marsh is accused of possessing fireworks without a license for several days before a neighborhood exhibition in the 600 block of Berry Street on July 4.

Toledo police say at least four people were injured after fireworks caused a U-Haul truck to explode before spreading to a pile of nearby fireworks lined on the street.

Steven Dukeman, 22; David Zuniga, 19; Dave Galdieux, 55; and an individual not identified on a police report were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

No additional charges connected to the July 4 incident were filed as of Tuesday morning.