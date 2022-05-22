In the east, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than 200 units of Russian equipment in a week, including three planes

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 22 MAY 2022, 21:25

On the Donetsk and Luhansk fronts on Sunday, the fighters of the Joint Forces Operation repulsed 11 attacks and destroyed 24 units of aggressors’ equipment. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 205 units of equipment, including three planes.

Background: Joint Forces Task Force, Skhid [East] operation and tactical group

Details: During the past 24hrs, the Joint Forces destroyed: 6 tanks; 10 units of combat armoured vehicles; 6 aggressors’ vehicles (2 of them with ammunition).

Air defence units shot down one invaders’ Su-25 aircraft and one Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle in the skies of the Ukrainian Donbas.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the Skhid [East] operational and tactical group on Sunday, Russian troops carried out 1 attack. Invaders’ losses are: personnel - 9, tanks - 1, infantry fighting vehicles - 2, armoured vehicles - 1, mortars - 1, anti-tank missile - 1, ATT- 2.

In general, the Joint forces repulsed 84 invaders’ attacks in the past week. One anti-aircraft missile system, 43 tanks, 20 artillery systems (including 4 MLRS), 79 units of armoured combat vehicles, 7 special armoured vehicles and 34 units of motor vehicles were destroyed. Air defence units shot down three planes and 18 unmanned aerial vehicles of the occupier.

On 22 May, the occupiers fired on 45 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, destroying and damaging 116 civilian objects: 106 residential buildings, a dormitory of a construction lyceum, outbuildings of two enterprises, agricultural machinery, a shop, etc.

As a result of these shellings, at least seven civilians were killed and eight others were injured in the Donetsk oblast. Data on the Luhansk region is being clarified.