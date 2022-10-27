East Valley High student arrested after allegedly assaulting staff member

Oct. 27—An East Valley High School student was arrested Wednesday after police allege she assaulted a staff member.

The incident started when the staff member checked on a disturbance coming from a bathroom, said Mark Gregory, corporal and spokesman at the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Gregory said the student was uncooperative with the staff member and then assaulted her. He said the woman was not seriously injured and was not taken to the hospital.

Gregory said he did not know the extent of the assault, but that no weapon was involved. The student was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center.

Brian Talbott, East Valley School District superintendent, said the student who was later arrested and a couple other students failed to follow instructions from staff before the alleged assault. A school resource officer responded before additional law enforcement.

He said potential punishment for the students had not been determined.

Talbott said the situation was "pretty minor" but escalated. He said he and others were shocked by the incident, and the assault is not reflective of the student body.

"I'm disturbed by the fact that a student would aim their aggression at a staff member," Talbott said.

An email from the school district to families said students and staff were safe, and the day "continued as normal" after the incident.