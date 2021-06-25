East Vancouver family threatened with shotgun

Jun. 25—A man described as armed and suicidal was arrested in east Vancouver Thursday afternoon after allegedly threatening family members with a shotgun.

Clark County sheriff's deputies were called about 4:25 p.m. to a home near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Poplar Drive after a report of a family disturbance.

Family members told deputies that a family member had armed himself with a shotgun and threatened to kill other family members. After a struggle, they were able to wrest the shotgun away from the assailant, according to sheriff's Sgt. Brian Ellithorpe.

When deputies arrived, the suspect emerged from the house and refused to cooperate, instead telling deputies to "just shoot me," according to Ellithorpe. He turned and ran back to the house. Deputies chased him to the front door, where the man attempted to force it open.

The man then raised a sharp metal object and advanced toward deputies, according to Ellithorpe. He was subdued with an electronic stun weapon, arrested and taken to the Clark County Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of multiple felony domestic violence charges and attempted assault on the deputies.

His name was not released.