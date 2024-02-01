East Wenatchee man found dead near car

Deputies are asking for tips after a man was found dead near a car early Thursday morning.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a man found lying next to a car near Hydro Park in East Wenatchee.

Deputies said the man was dead “with what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” according to Sheriff Kevin Morris in a release.

The man is described as 35 years old from East Wenatchee. No names have been released.

The area around Rock Island Road and South Kentucky Avenue was shut down for hours while deputies and the Washington State Patrol looked for evidence of how the man died.

Detectives are calling this an “active homicide investigation” and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Taylor Melton at 509-888-6822.