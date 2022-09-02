From East And West: Asia Broadband’s Payment Gateway For The Future?

By David Willey, Benzinga

Las Vegas, NV --News Direct-- Asia Broadband, Inc.

The Bosphorus Bridge in Turkey was a marvel when it was completed in 1973.

The largest suspension bridge outside of America at the time, it was also the first to cross the famed Dardanelles Strait and unite the continents of Europe and Asia. To this day known as the First Bridge in the city of Istanbul, this bridge is still a gateway between the East and the West, and it continues to capture the imagination with its promise of adventure and discovery.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is launching a new gateway, one that it says will not just connect Europe and Asia but that will connect consumers and businesses to the future of digital payment. Asia Broadband, a resource company that primarily mines and sells precious metals, is developing its new product PayAABB, a digital crypto payment platform that will help facilitate the expanding financial options brought about by the rise of transactions in alternate currencies.

The Gateway Integrating AABB’s Crypto Platform

PayAABB is a product developed by Asia Broadband as part of its growing integrated crypto platform. A company already strongly established in the physical gold mining industry, Asia Broadband has now established itself in the crypto market. Over a year ago it launched its own crypto wallet — the AABB Wallet — to privately and securely store and transfer crypto. Other crypto platforms offering wallet options include those from Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) and Exodus Movement Inc. (OTC: EXOD).

Concurrently with the wallet, it created the AABB Gold Token, gold-backed, mine-to-token crypto that seeks to bring gold into the crypto future while providing crypto, a notoriously volatile commodity, with the stability of gold by tying the minimum token value to the price of bullion. In January, it initiated a cryptocurrency exchange, the AABB Exchange, where crypto can be privately and securely traded.

Story continues

Asia Broadband describes its new product as engaging with the “future of payments.” Almost a quarter of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) now accept or are looking to accept crypto payments, according to a new survey, and this is part of a significant trend toward the digitalization of currency and payment. Asia Broadband is leading the charge into this new payment domain with its upcoming product PayAABB.

As Asia Broadband’s next step in its integrated crypto platform, PayAABB is a digital means for customers to pay businesses in crypto. Available both on and offline, when launched the PayAABB gateway will sync all of Asia Broadband’s crypto products into a unified whole. Payments can be made in over 400 cryptocurrencies, and by using an automatic transfer through the AABB Exchange system, businesses will be able to accept payment as one stablecoin.

PayAABB will offer customers significant payment flexibility. Payments can be made in a variety of ways, including over email or text messaging or QR code as well as through a social messenger or e-commerce site. The gateway will also be an attractive option for businesses, as it has no third-party fee, includes a high level of security including Google Authenticator and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificate for encrypted transactions and features essentially irreversible transactions.

PayAABB will also bolster Asia Broadband’s existing crypto products. It will expand options for the AABB Wallet, as the wallet is soon to include a merchant application program interface (API) for sellers. This will allow merchants to make business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) transactions as well as set up loyalty programs and other initiatives that maximize crypto accessibility.

Additionally, the payment gateway will increase the versatility of AABBs Exchange, which recently became newly available as a mobile app. Asia Broadband announced that AABB Exchange will be part of an exciting initiative to enter the non-fungible token (NFT) market with its proprietary digital products becoming adapted to NFT transactions, a market currently worth $40 billion.

Asia Broadband’s suite of gold and crypto products are part of the company vision that ambitiously seeks “complete independence from fiat currency.” The company hopes the PayAABB gateway, when launched, will bring the company closer to this goal.

To learn more about Asia Broadband, visit its website.

To learn more about PayAABB, click here.

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTC: AABB), is a high-margin resource company focused on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals to primarily Asian markets. Through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc., Asia Broadband focuses on the acquisition of highly prospective gold projects in well-established mining camps around Mexico.The Companyâs extensive industry contacts and experience facilitate an innovative distribution from the production and supply to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Contact Details

Investor Relations

ir@asiabroadbandinc.com

Company Website

https://aabbgoldtoken.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/from-east-and-west-asia-broadbands-payment-gateway-for-the-future-108815716