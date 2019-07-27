East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)'s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 31st of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

East West Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.10 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, East West Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 2.2% on the current share price of $49.08. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether East West Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. East West Bancorp paid out just 21% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see East West Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, East West Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy East West Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating East West Bancorp more closely.

