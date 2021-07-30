East Windsor man accused of having child porn when living in Enfield

Jul. 30—ENFIELD — Police have charged a man with possessing two smartphones containing multiple pictures and videos constituting child pornography when he lived on Brainard Road in town, police Chief Alaric Fox said.

Robert Jeffers, 26, who now lives at 27 Church St. in East Windsor, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of child pornography, police said. He was released on a $10,000 bond for a Sept. 28 appearance in the branch of Superior Court that ordinarily operates in Enfield but has been meeting at the Hartford courthouse since the COVID-19 shutdown.

Fox said police received a "cybertip" in February originating from an internet "cloud storage" company that is required to report suspected child pornography. The information went first to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and made its way through a reporting chain to Enfield police, the chief explained.

When detectives reviewed the four suspect files identified by the cloud storage company, they found the files clearly to be child pornography, Fox said.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

DEFENDANT: ROBERT JEFFERS, 26, OF 27 CHURCH ST., EAST WINDSOR, FORMERLY OF BRAINARD ROAD IN ENFIELD

CHARGE: FIRST-DEGREE CHILD PORNOGRAPHY POSSESSION

STATUS: FREE ON A $10,000 BOND; DUE IN COURT SEPT. 28

Through a search warrant, police determined that the internet protocol address associated with the files was, in turn, associated with a physical address on Brainard Road, he explained. Detectives conducted surveillance of the property and ultimately served a search warrant there, he said.

Multiple people lived at the property, including a couple with an underage daughter, Fox said. Jeffers was among the residents, and he was the only one who knew anything about the child pornography, the chief said.

Two email addresses associated with the case appeared to be variations of Jeffers name, Fox said.

When interviewed by police, Jeffers denied downloading child pornography but said he might have clicked on it accidentally, the chief said.

Story continues

But he said two smartphones seized in the search contained 53 pictures and 32 videos that constitute child pornography. They depicted girls in the 2 to 14 age range engaging in "sexually explicit conduct," he said.

Because an underage girl was living at the Brainard Road property, police referred the case to the state Department of Children and Families. That led to Jeffers relocating to the East Windsor address, the chief said.

