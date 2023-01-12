East Windsor man admits making child porn, could face 50 years

Jan. 11—An East Windsor man pleaded guilty Wednesday to producing child pornography, including pictures and videos of him sexually abusing a girl in the 6-to-8 age range as well as voyeuristic videos of that girl and a girl between ages 2 and 4, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.

The man, Mark Roman, 54, faces at least a 15-year federal prison sentence. Federal guidelines call for him to receive a 50-year prison term, although both sides in the case reserve the right to argue for a lesser sentence, according to his written plea agreement.

Roman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Hartford to production of child pornography and possession of such material.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

DEFENDANT: Mark Roman, 54, of East Windsor

GUILTY PLEAS: Producing and possessing child pornography

STATUS: Held without bond, with sentencing scheduled April 5 before Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in U.S. District Court in Hartford. Roman faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, and federal guidelines recommend the maximum sentence of 50 years.

The production count carries 15 to 30 years in prison. The possession count — based on the discovery of more than 1,000 pictures and videos of child pornography on Roman's electronic devices — carries up to 20 years behind bars, bringing his possible sentence to 50 years.

Judge Vanessa L. Bryant is scheduled to sentence him April 5.

Roman has been held without bond since his federal arrest on Nov. 29, 2021. State police had arrested him on similar charges 10 days earlier, and he had been released on $300,000 bond.

"I made videos of me having sexual contact with one minor victim and videos with a second minor" that included portions focused on an intimate area of her body, Roman said in a handwritten statement to Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish, who took his guilty plea.

"I kept possession of those videos and also had possession of other child pornography that I saw on the internet while looking at adult pornography," Roman continued.

Story continues

The investigation of Roman began after the Yahoo internet service reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that his email account was transmitting images of child sexual abuse, according to Avery. Investigators determined that the same email account also contained voyeuristic images and videos of naked children that appeared to be homemade.

On Nov. 2, 2021, state police and East Windsor police searched Roman's home in the Broad Brook section of town based on a warrant signed by a state Superior Court judge. They seized his smartphone, laptop computer, and computer storage devices.

The child pornography, including the material Roman had produced, was found on those devices, as well as voyeuristic videos of adult victims, according to the prosecutor.

Assistant Federal Defender Charles F. Willson, who represents Roman, wrote in a motion early in the case that he understood that Roman had "no prior significant contact with a criminal justice system" other than the state arrest stemming from the same conduct.

During the search of his home, Roman agreed to speak to a state police detective. Roman said the email account in which the child pornography was found had been hacked, the detective reported in an affidavit.

Roman said he hadn't searched for child pornography but had seen it pop up while viewing other pornographic websites. He eventually admitted he had saved child pornography to his smartphone.

Roman admitted taking one voyeuristic video of a girl he identified, and he identified another girl in the voyeuristic videos provided by Yahoo. But he denied intending to capture voyeuristic material in the latter videos.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.