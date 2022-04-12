East Windsor man charged in 2021 accident

Apr. 12—South Windsor police have arrested an East Windsor man on charges of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

The man, Elijah J. Williams, 30, was arrested on an active warrant and charged with evading responsibility, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, improper use of a marker plate, operating without minimum insurance, and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Police say the incident occurred July 30, 2021, when the vehicle Williams was driving struck a guardrail on John Fitch Boulevard in South Windsor, causing debris to fly off and damage another vehicle.

Williams fled on foot, but police say they were able to identify him as the driver while investigating the scene.

He was arrested Friday and released on $2,500 bond. He is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on April 25.

— Joseph Villanova

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.