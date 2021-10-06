East Windsor man charged in Glastonbury gas station robbery

Oct. 6—GLASTONBURY — Police say they arrested an East Windsor man Tuesday in the April 21 robbery of the Chestnut Mart Shell Gas Station in town.

Tyrell Vashawn Hudson Jr., 23, of 8-J Townhouse Road in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor, turned himself in Tuesday morning to police, who held a warrant charging him with first-degree robbery, a related conspiracy count, and third-degree larceny, according to police and online court records.

After appearing later Tuesday in Manchester Superior Court, Hudson was being held today in lieu of $250,000 bond at the Hartford Correctional Center, online records show.

First-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit that crime each carry up to 20 years in prison, while third-degree larceny carries up to five years.

Hudson also is facing a misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree larceny in a theft that occurred Nov. 19 in East Windsor, in addition to a number of motor vehicle charges stemming from six incidents this year, online court records show.

