East Windsor man, charged in hatchet robbery, held on $100,000 bond

Oct. 24—An East Windsor man is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond while facing charges that he robbed a North Road gas station with a hatchet in 2020, records show.

ROBBERY

DEFENDANT: Joseph P. Carmen, 43, who has listed his address as an apartment on Riverview Drive in East Windsor.

CHARGES: First-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, fifth-degree larceny.

STATUS: Held on $100,000 bond, due back Nov. 10 in Hartford Superior Court.

A warrant for the arrest of the man — Joseph P. Carmen, 43, who has listed his address as an apartment on Riverview Drive — was issued Dec. 28, 2020, a little more than a month after the Nov. 14, 2020, robbery, court records show.

Carmen wasn't arrested until Aug. 30 of this year, some 20 months later, according to the records.

The records don't clearly explain the delay in the arrest. But, in the arrest-warrant affidavit, local police Detective Scott Roberts quotes Carmen's girlfriend as saying during the investigation that Carmen had checked himself into a substance abuse program.

The day after Carmen's arrest in August, a staff member of a jail diversion program reported that Carmen was an appropriate candidate for the program's services.

The staff member wrote that Carmen reported being engaged in group therapy, medication management, and medication assisted treatment at InterCommunity Health Care and planned to continue those forms of treatment and comply with all treatment recommendations.

But online state Department of Correction records lists Carmen as an inmate at the Hartford Correctional Center.

Police received a 911 call reporting the robbery at the Valero gas station at 148 North St. at 3:17 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2020, Roberts wrote in his affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the clerk told police that the robber wore a black mask over his face and a white mask over his forehead, adding that the robber displayed a hammer while demanding money.

The clerk reported giving the robber money and said the man fled in a sport utility vehicle, which police later determined was a Mercury Mariner Hybrid.

Video surveillance of the incident showed that the weapon was a hatchet, and that the robber used it to strike the counter between him and the clerk three times.

Two days after the robbery, an East Windsor police corporal located a Mercury Mariner Hybrid matching the description of the one in the robbery at the Mercury gas station at 9 South Main St.

The corporal found Carmen sleeping in the SUV. Carmen explained that he had been sleeping in the vehicle since getting into a fight with his girlfriend.

The corporal noticed that Carmen was wearing a necklace similar to one the robber wore and that aviator-style sunglasses on the front passenger seat resembled those worn by the robber.

Roberts came to the scene and noticed additional similarities between Carmen and the robber, including his height, build, and the clothing he was wearing.

When the detective asked whether he had committed the robbery, Carmen denied it. But he also acknowledged that the vehicle was his and that he hadn't let anyone else use it in the period of a few days he had been living in it, Roberts reported.

Police seized the SUV but didn't arrest Carmen at that time. A subsequent search of the vehicle produced a hatchet like the one used in the robbery and a note reading, "give me all the $$ or you die right now," the detective reported.

