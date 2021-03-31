East Windsor man charged in September accident

Mar. 31—ENFIELD — An East Windsor man was arrested on a warrant Monday in connection with a motor vehicle accident in September that left one person seriously injured, police said.

The man, Alan Jackmauh, 57, was charged with first-degree assault, reckless driving, failure to use seat belt, and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Jackmauh was arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Monday and was released after posting $100,000 bond. He is to return to court April 20, a state Judicial Department spokesman said.

According to the arrest warrant, Enfield police officers were dispatched to Depot Hill Road just before 8 p.m. Sept. 18.

A vehicle driven by Jackmauh struck the passenger side rear corner of a vehicle being driven by Marc Curto, causing Curto's vehicle to roll over after impact, police said.

Curto, 46, of Windsor Locks, received serious injuries as a result of the crash, including seven damaged vertebrae, the arrest warrant says. Depot Hill Road was closed for several hours as a result of the accident.

Police said they determined Jackmauh was operating his vehicle at 96 mph in a 45-mph zone five seconds prior to hitting Curto's vehicle.

"A full investigation occurred that included party interviews and investigation and reconstruction of the scene," Police Chief Alaric Fox said. "This culminated in the arrest warrant application and approval."

