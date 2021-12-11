East Windsor man charged with stalking

Dec. 11—EAST WINDSOR — A local man on Tuesday was charged with stalking and threatening a woman in relation to a custody dispute with a child the two share, police said.

The man, Kenneth Jones, 45, of 19 Mill St., was charged with second-degree stalking and second-degree threatening.

According to Lt. Matt Carl, the mother of the child — who Jones had been in a relationship with previously — changed details of the court-ordered visitation schedule, which led to Jones making threats and harassing the woman.

Jones was released on a written promise to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Jan. 6.

