East Windsor man could face 5 years in crash that injured motorist

Jan. 20—A man accepted a plea bargain this week in which he was convicted of first-degree assault, under a provision dealing with reckless conduct, in a rear-end collision in Enfield that injured the other driver's spine, leaving him without the use of his legs and with limited use of his arms.

Alan F. Jackmauh, 58, who has listed an address on Main Street in East Windsor, faces up to five years in prison after pleading no contest to the assault charge Tuesday in a Hartford Superior Court plea bargain, records show. His lawyer, Julian Schlesinger, will have the right to argue for a shorter prison term at his sentencing, scheduled for March 15 before Judge Hope C. Seeley.

Jackmauh has been free on $100,000 bond since his arrest in late March, court records show.

A no-contest plea results in a conviction but isn't an admission of guilt and can't be used against the defendant in a related civil lawsuit.

Jackmauh is facing such a suit, filed by the accident victim, Marc V. Curto of Windsor Locks, in Hartford Superior Court.

Curto's father, Mike Curto, told police that his son went through a 5 1/2 -hour surgery after the accident to repair seven damaged vertebrae in his spine, one of which was crushed, according to an affidavit by Enfield police Officer Jeffrey P. Peterson.

Curto's lawyer in the civil case, John J. Houlihan Jr., said Wednesday that Curto can no longer use his legs because of the spinal injury and has "some limitations to the upper extremities as well."

"Tragically, this fellow had limited insurance coverage," Houlihan said of Jackmauh. "It's a double tragedy."

Asked whether Jackmauh has assets that could help cover a civil judgment, Houlihan said, "It's too early to tell, but it does not look promising."

Citing information from the crash data recorder, or "black box," in the Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck Jackmauh was driving, Peterson reported that Jackmauh was going 96 mph five seconds before hitting the Ford Escape sport utility vehicle Curto was driving. Jackmauh had slowed to 58 mph 0.5 seconds before hitting Curto's SUV on an angle from behind, the officer reported. The posted speed limit was 45 mph.

Story continues

The accident happened as both vehicles were heading northeast on Depot Hill Road in Enfield after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2020.

Jackmauh told police at the accident scene that he was driving between 45 and 50 mph when the vehicle in front of him slowed down, according to Peterson's affidavit. Jackmauh said he steered to the left to avoid a collision but that the other vehicle also moved into the left lane.

"At that point there was contact and I don't recall what happened next," Jackmauh said in his statement to police. "The air bags went off and I went into the woods."

Jackmauh's truck went over a metal-beam guardrail, and its passenger-side front wheel was sheared off, the officer reported. Curto's SUV rolled over and ended up on its passenger side, the officer added.

Although Jackmauh's statement about his speed differed significantly from what his truck's black box showed, the officer agreed from his examination of physical evidence at the scene that Curto's vehicle was in the wrong lane when it was hit.

Under the sentence called for by Jackmauh's plea bargain, he will be on probation for five years after he completes any prison sentence, facing 15 or more additional years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.