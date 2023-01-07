East Windsor man faces 2 to 3 years in jail for having child pornography

Jan. 7—A man pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced child-pornography charge stemming from his possession of two smartphones containing multiple pictures and videos constituting child pornography when he lived on Brainard Road in Enfield.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

DEFENDANT: Robert John Jeffers, who is about 27 and has listed an address on Church Street in East Windsor

CONVICTION: Second-degree child-pornography possession

STATUS: Free on $10,000 bond; due March 29 in Hartford Superior Court for sentencing

SENTENCE AGREEMENT: Up to 10 years, suspended after three years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation, but defense lawyer will have the right to argue that the immediate prison term should be as short as the two-year mandatory minimum

Robert John Jeffers, who is about 27 and most recently listed an address on Church Street in East Windsor, faces a prison term ranging from two or three years.

Jeffers pleaded guilty in Hartford Superior Court to second-degree child-pornography possession.

He had originally been charged with first-degree possession based on the 53 pictures and 32 videos constituting child pornography that Enfield police Chief Alaric Fox has said were found on his smartphones. They depicted girls between 2 and 14 years old engaging in "sexually explicit conduct," the chief said.

Jeffers' plea bargain allows a prison sentence up to three years. But his lawyer, Tina Sypek D'Amato, will have the right to argue for as little as the two-year mandatory minimum for second-degree possession at Jeffers' sentencing, scheduled for March 29.

Whatever prison term Jeffers receives will be followed by the 10-year minimum term of probation, with the possibility of seven or more years of additional prison time if he violates release conditions.

If Jeffers had been convicted of first-degree possession, he would have faced a mandatory minimum five-year prison term and a maximum of 20 years.

Jeffers lived on Brainard Road in Enfield when police — investigating a "cybertip" that originated with an internet "cloud storage" company — searched the home and found the smartphones containing the child pornography, Fox said.

Multiple people lived at the property, including a couple with an underage daughter, according to the chief. As a result, police referred the case to the state Department of Children and Families. That led to Jeffers relocating to the East Windsor address, Fox explained.

In recent years, it has been common for people charged with first-degree child pornography possession in the "Part A" section of Hartford Superior Court to be allowed to plead guilty to third-degree possession and receive the mandatory minimum one-year prison term for that crime.

But D'Amato said prosecutor Emily Dewey Trudeau is now handling all child pornography cases in the court and taking "a very hard line."

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.