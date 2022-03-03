East Windsor man faces one year sentence for growing marijuana and having illegal guns

Mar. 3—EAST WINDSOR — A man caught growing 192 marijuana plants in the basement of his home adjacent to East Windsor Middle School, while possessing a cache of illegal weapons, accepted a plea bargain Wednesday in which he was convicted of a number of crimes and can expect a one-year prison sentence.

Marc Edward Betancourt, who is in his late 40s and has listed an address on Wesley Road, was convicted in the Hartford Superior Court plea bargain of producing marijuana and possessing the drug with the intent to sell it, online court records show. He also was convicted of three counts of illegally possessing assault weapons, four counts of illegally possessing large-capacity gun magazines, and a single count of possessing a silencer, according to the records.

The original charges against Betancourt included illegal possession of explosives, but he wasn't convicted of any such crime in the plea bargain.

Prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre said at a May 2019 hearing in the case that Betancourt had 14 boxes of "mortar explosives" in his garage when state police searched the property in August 2018. The largest mortar shell was considered so dangerous that a bomb squad immediately destroyed it, she said.

But the defense maintained at that hearing that the mortars were actually fireworks and that Betancourt once had a fireworks license. The defense lawyer said it wasn't illegal for Betancourt to possess the fireworks if he didn't intend to use them.

The original charges in the case also included risk of injury to a child because there were children on the property, but Betancourt wasn't convicted of that crime in the plea bargain.

Judge Hope C. Seeley said Betancourt's plea agreement calls for him to receive a one-year prison sentence, followed by three years' probation, with the possibility of up to four more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

