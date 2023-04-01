East Windsor man gets two years for having child porn in Enfield

Apr. 1—An East Windsor man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison after pleading guilty in January to second-degree child pornography possession for having multiple pornographic pictures and videos of children on two smartphones when he lived on Brainard Road in Enfield.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

DEFENDANT: Robert John Jeffers, 28, of Church Street in East Windsor; formerly of Brainard Road in Enfield

GUILTY PLEA: Second-degree child pornography possession

SENTENCE: 10 years, suspended after two years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation

Robert John Jeffers, 28, who has listed an address on Church Street in East Windsor, could have received up to three years in prison under his plea bargain.

But the deal gave his lawyer, Tina Sypek D'Amato, the right to argue for as little as two years, the mandatory minimum for second-degree child pornography possession.

D'Amato said today that Judge David P. Gold, who imposed the sentence in Hartford Superior Court, understood that Jeffers got caught up in child pornography after being introduced to Adderall, which is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

"He experienced one of the side effects of the drug, obsessive compulsive disorder," D'Amato wrote in an email to a reporter.

Jeffers had been abused in childhood and probably became "triggered by the drug, to look at images involving child pornography," the defense lawyer explained. "After being caught by police he over-confessed due to his extreme guilt."

She explained that "over-confessed" meant he gave the police more information than necessary — some of it unhelpful to him.

Immediately after the police interview, but before a warrant was issued for his arrest, Jeffers sought "treatment at the Institute of Living for both his substance abuse disorder as well as his childhood trauma," D'Amato wrote. "He continued both individual therapy as well as group therapy for these issues throughout the proceedings."

Story continues

D'Amato said Jeffers had no prior criminal record and had managed an auto repair shop, where he worked for five years before he was introduced to Adderall.

While the case was pending, she said, he underwent a "psychosexual evaluation," and the evaluator found that he presents a low risk for committing another crime.

When Jeffers is released from prison, he will be on probation for 10 years, facing up to eight more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

Jeffers was originally charged with first-degree child-pornography possession based on the 53 pictures and 32 videos constituting child pornography that Enfield police Chief Alaric Fox has said were found on his smartphones. They depicted girls between 2 and 14 years old engaging in "sexually explicit conduct," the chief said.

Jeffers lived on Brainard Road in Enfield when police — investigating a "cybertip" that originated with an internet "cloud storage" company — searched the home and found the smartphones containing the child pornography, Fox said.

Multiple people lived at the property, including a couple with an underage daughter, according to the chief. As a result, police referred the case to the state Department of Children and Families. That led to Jeffers relocating to the East Windsor address, Fox explained.

In recent years, it has been common for people charged with first-degree child pornography possession in Hartford Superior Court to be allowed to plead guilty to third-degree possession and receive the mandatory minimum one-year prison term for that crime.

But D'Amato has said prosecutor Emily Dewey Trudeau is now handling all child pornography cases in the court and taking "a very hard line."

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.