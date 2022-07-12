East Windsor man guilty in oxy prescription scheme

Jul. 12—An East Windsor man pleaded guilty in federal court last week to charges of possession and intent to sell narcotic prescription painkillers, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced Monday.

The man, Jayson Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty on July 5 in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution of oxycodone.

Avery said Kemp was involved in a scheme to acquire and distribute oxycodone obtained through fraudulent prescriptions.

Kemp obtained blank prescription paper from various medical practices in the state, keeping some for himself and selling others for thousands of dollars, Avery said.

One of Kemp's customers, Hartford resident Oral Welborn, pleaded guilty to the same charge on March 10, 2020.

Kemp, Welborn and another co-conspirator recruited individuals, or "runners," who received Medicaid and Medicare benefits to fill fraudulent prescriptions at various pharmacies. They then filled out the blank prescriptions with the runners' information and forged a doctor's signature, Avery said.

The runner would then fill the prescription using their benefits and give the pills to Kemp, Welborn and a co-conspirator in exchange for around $50 per prescription. The three then sold the pills to people addicted to opioids.

The trio "were responsible for filling at least 150 fraudulent prescriptions" for mostly 30-milligram oxycodone pills, Avery said.

Kemp was arrested on Aug. 2, 2019 and has been free on $150,000 bond, pending sentencing, which is not yet scheduled.

Collin covers East Windsor and Windsor Locks for the Journal Inquirer.