East Windsor man's height helped tie him to Glastonbury robbery

Oct. 8—An East Windsor man's height — he stands 6-foot-7 — was one of the things that helped tie him to a Glastonbury gas station robbery that occurred in April, court records say.

Besides his height, other factors that helped police obtain a warrant for 23-year-old Tyrell Vashawn Hudson Jr.'s arrest in the case were a phone number called from a cellphone left at the gas station and a confession he gave in a recorded telephone interview with a police officer, records say.

Hudson, of 8-J Townhouse Road in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor, turned in to at Glastonbury police headquarters on Tuesday where to face charges of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit that crime, and third-degree larceny. He is being held today at the Hartford Correctional Center in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to return to Manchester Superior Court on Oct. 27, according to online records.

The charges stem from a robbery of the Chestnut Mart Shell station at 2749 Main St. in Glastonbury that occurred around 7 p.m. April 21.

According to the affidavit prepared by Glastonbury police Officer John Barrett in support of Hudson's arrest, events happened this way: The gas station clerk told police a woman had come into the store and asked to use the bathroom. She called out that there was blood on the bathroom floor, and the clerk went to check on it. She then walked around him, closed the bathroom door, and held it shut.

The clerk tried to get out and managed to open the door a little, but a man told him, "Stay over there, we have a gun."

Surveillance video corroborated the clerk's account and showed that the man, who appeared very tall and slim, and a second woman went behind the counter and stole cigarettes.

The man was much taller than a display rack he passed on the way into the store, the officer reported, adding that he later measured the rack's height as 5 feet, 6 inches. Hudson is 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, according to an arrest report.

Story continues

ROBBERY CASE

DEFENDANT: Tyrell Vashawn Hudson Jr., 23, of 8-J Townhouse Road in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor

CHARGES: First-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit that crime, and third-degree larceny in a heist at the Chestnut Mart Shell Gas Station on Main Street in Glastonbury around 7 p.m. April 21

STATUS: Held in lieu of a $250,000 bond

At one point, the woman holding the bathroom door had to use both hands to keep it shut. To free a hand, she put her cellphone on a shelf and left it there when she fled the store. The officer recovered it as evidence.

An attempt to extract data from the phone was unsuccessful. But the officer called 911 from it to learn its number. He found emergency information on the phone for a woman and determined the names of two of her daughters from other information on it.

The officer's affidavit includes the names of the woman and her daughters, but checks of online court records show no charges against any of them in the case.

Information police obtained from the cellphone carrier showed that the phone had called a particular number twice in the seconds before the robbery, with the second call lasting more than 25 minutes.

Searches based on that number led police to Hudson and his mother.

Police records related to Hudson showed that he had been driving a green 2002 Honda Civic, which fit the description of a vehicle that had been identified on surveillance video as the one used in the robbery.

When the officer eventually reached Hudson in a recorded telephone call and asked about a Shell station robbery where a man was held in a bathroom, Hudson let out a long, "Ohhh, damn," Barrett reported.

Hudson went on to say that he had been spending time with the women while "chilling" in Hartford, adding that this was the first time he had done anything like this — and that it hadn't happened again, the officer reported.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.