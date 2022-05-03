East Windsor molestation charges against Mass. man dropped

May 3—All sexual assault and related charges were dropped last month against a Massachusetts man who was accused of raping a girl in East Windsor several years ago when she was in the range of 8 to 10 years old, Hartford Superior Court records show.

The man, Joshua Peter Burnham, 32, of Southwick, was facing two counts of first-degree sexual assault and a single count of risk of injury to a child based on the girl's molestation accusations.

A charge that has been nolled can be revived within 13 months, but that rarely happens.

Burnham told police he was "110%" certain that nothing sexual ever happened between him and the girl, saying he would never touch her in such a way, according to an affidavit by East Windsor police Detective Scott M. Roberts.

Burnham was arrested in January 2021 and was free on $100,000 bond while the case was in court.

— Alex Wood

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.