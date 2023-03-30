East Windsor murder defendant admits many things -- not murder

Mar. 29—Gabriel Hesse, who is accused of murdering his father in East Windsor, testified at his trial Wednesday that he found his father's bloody body a full day before he called 911, then took a safe and bank card from his father's Fairway Drive mobile home.

But Hesse, 43, who formerly lived in a different mobile home park a short distance down South Main Street, denied that he killed his father, Halsey Hesse Jr., 73, whose death came to official attention through Gabriel's 911 call around 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2019.

"I froze up, hesitated," Hesse testified in Hartford Superior Court in explaining his failure to report his father's death immediately.

DEFENDANT TESTIFIES

ADMISSIONS: Gabriel Hesse admits discovering his father's body 24 hours before calling 911 and using the time in between to take things from the East Windsor mobile home of his father, Halsey Hesse Jr.

DENIAL: Gabriel maintains his denial that he killed his father, saying, "I love my father."

As to taking the safe and bank card, Hesse said, he was "under the influence of drugs" and wanted to get more drugs.

Hesse explained that he became a heroin addict after his doctor cut off his supply of the opioid prescription drug Percocet. He said he had tried drug rehabilitation but "slipped up" after about a week and a half.

He admitted going back to his father's mobile home two or three times after he first found the older man's body, at one point taking a "black powder pistol" that he later sold to an uncle.

Hesse said he took 24 hours to call police because he was scared. But he maintained he had done nothing to cause him to be scared.

He acknowledged, however, that he didn't tell the police the truth. The jury has heard testimony about a statement Hesse gave to police shortly after reporting the discovery of his father's body and has watched video recordings of two interviews he gave at the local police station, later that day and about a month later.

He never admitted in those statements that he had found his father's body a day before reporting it — or that he had taken property from his father's home.

Hesse testified that he could spend $60 on heroin in a morning, explaining that he got most of that money from "other people."

He said he would also raise money by "scrapping," or selling metal to a scrap yard, "cashing checks," and "pawning things." He also admitted selling drugs at times — and stealing them.

In investigating a complaint from Halsey Hesse in summer 2019, East Windsor police found that Gabriel had made an unauthorized bank-machine withdrawal of a little more than $200 on a card belonging to his father. Gabriel wasn't arrested, however, because his father declined to pursue the case.

Hesse said his father talked to him about using drugs and sometimes refused to talk to him for two or three days to a week. He acknowledged that his father had told him he was done with him, a phrase quoted by a witness earlier in the trial.

But he said the estrangement never lasted.

Twice during the murder investigation, Hesse gave police information pointing suspicion toward other people. But he didn't suggest who the killer might be in his testimony Wednesday.

On cross examination by prosecutor Amy Bepko, Hesse described the pull of addiction as "pretty strong," saying he would feel like "Superman" when he was high — and graphically describing the symptoms of drug withdrawal.

At the end of her cross examination, the prosecutor used a question to suggest that Hesse was admitting to "everything but the most consequential act."

"I wouldn't kill my father," Hesse replied. "I love my father."

