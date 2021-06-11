East Windsor officer hit 109 mph during chase

Jun. 11—EAST WINDSOR — Police Sgt. David McNeice was on alternate duty due to a back injury when he chased down and arrested a suspect in Massachusetts, then brought him back to the state in violation of state and federal laws, according to an internal affairs report obtained through a freedom of information request.

McNeice drove at speeds up to 109 mph on Interstate 91 — without using his cruiser's lights or sirens — as he pursued the suspect, the report says.

A 16-year veteran of the department, McNeice was unanimously fired by the Police Commission on Wednesday for disobeying orders, insubordination, and violating department policies, and breaking state and federal laws.

The 136-page report gives the following account:

On March 3, McNeice was placed on alternate duty, or light duty, after he was seen "struggling to walk while at work" due to a bad back, which was pending surgery.

On March 7, McNeice was working at department headquarters when police responded to a domestic disturbance call at 4:12 p.m.

Three officers responded to the call and a woman told police her boyfriend had just destroyed her apartment. One of the officers reported that a witness had eyes on a vehicle containing the suspect. Police had an active warrant for his arrest.

McNeice quickly asked the dispatcher at the department if there were any available units, as the car was heading toward the highway near the Route 140 and Route 5 intersection.

After giving it some thought, McNeice left the station in a marked police car in pursuit of the vehicle.

"I weighed the decision in my mind. This was not a rash decision," McNeice said in an interview with internal affairs investigators. "I didn't just run out to the car and jump in there. I thought about it and thought about it, and I was just unwilling to let that — that guy get away knowing that he could go back and harm the person at another time."

The report says McNeice headed north on I-91 at a top speed of 109 mph. The only time McNeice used the cruiser's lights and sirens was when he was pulling over the vehicle.

Story continues

"My thought process was that if I turned the sirens and lights on right away, just to try and catch up with them, they're gonna run and it's gonna create a pursuit and may endanger the public," McNeice said.

"I thought I'd go and — of course a part of me was hoping I wouldn't find it."

Under state law, vehicles are considered emergency vehicles only if they have their lights or sirens on.

The vehicle the suspect was in — he was in the passenger seat of the car — and McNeice's cruiser pulled over two-tenths of a mile, or roughly 1,000 feet, into Massachusetts.

After waiting for backup to arrive, McNeice — who was wearing street clothes and did not have a body camera or portable radio — arrested the suspect and transported him back to the state.

According to McNeice, the suspect began yelling, "We're in Massachusetts" and "This ain't right."

McNeice said he thought bringing the suspect back over state lines was justified because the arrest was a product of a "fresh pursuit or hot pursuit."

"Because there was no lapse in time, we — and I didn't — I didn't think that I had to get that involved with — with us being just over the line," McNeice said.

"I know after looking into it, that the proper procedure would have been to the Mass State Police and have them hold him, and then us get the extradition and all that stuff."

McNeice also shared his mindset on why he decided to leave the station and chase down the suspect in the first place.

"So, I knew I was in a grey area of the D.O.D," or Department Operational Directive, McNeice said. "However, I never — I never expected it to be that I disobeyed an order."

The Department Operational Directive is a series of department policies.

"So, yeah, I read the D.O.D, but there isn't a lot in there to tell me exactly what I should be doing or what I shouldn't be doing," McNeice said.

The directive's section on alternate duty says sworn employees in the transitional alternate duty program are not allowed to wear the uniform of a sworn member unless approved by the chief of police, and shall not perform the full duties of a sworn member of the police department.

"So, when I come to a decision like the one I made that night, I mean, I didn't have time to run through all the policies and say what — what could I possibly be violating," McNeice said. "No, I was trying to act in good faith. And the good faith that that guy needed to be stopped."

