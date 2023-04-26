East Windsor Police Commission member charged with DUI

Apr. 26—An East Windsor police commission member was charged by Enfield police about two months ago with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of cannabis, according to police reports.

Ana Hills, 47, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and or alcohol and failure to drive in the proper lane on Feb. 24.

According to the incident report, an Enfield police officer pulled Hills over on Elm Street after she stopped in the middle of traffic and then drove while failing to maintain her lane.

Hills admitted to the officer that she was not able to drive and that she had consumed half of a "gummy," which was later determined to be a cannabis edible.

She also failed field sobriety tests and was taken to the Enfield Police Department where she was charged.

Hills was released on $5,000 bond and is to appear in Hartford Superior Court on May 10.

Police Commission Chairman Robert Leach said no action regarding her status on the commission will be discussed until she goes to court.

Hills declined to comment.

Collin covers South Windsor, East Windsor and Windsor for the Journal Inquirer.