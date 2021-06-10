East Windsor police sergeant fired after breaking state, federal laws

Jun. 10—EAST WINDSOR — The Police Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to fire Sgt. David McNeice, saying he broke multiple department policies as well as several state and federal laws.

The decision was based on a March 7 incident when McNeice left an assignment to pursue a fleeing felon.

According to Lt. Matt Carl, McNeice drove at high speed in an attempt to catch the suspect, who was involved in a property crime.

McNeice crossed into Massachusetts and ordered an East Windsor officer to execute an arrest warrant that was valid only in Connecticut.

McNeice then arrested the suspect and transported him back to Connecticut, which is not only illegal, but also a violation of the suspect's rights, Carl explained.

"No person can be arrested in one state without a governor's warrant," Carl said. "There is a process involved."

Carl said there is no criminal investigation into McNeice's actions at this time, and the department does not plan to press charges.

The commission held a hearing Wednesday to allow McNeice to present his case prior to making a decision.

During the hearing, McNeice, who was represented by a union attorney, admitted to wrongdoing and apologized for his actions.

Both McNeice and his representatives emphasized that the decision to abandon his post was based on a split-second decision.

An emotional McNeice said he was born to be a police officer. He's been with the department since 2004, according to his resume on LinkedIn, and has a master's degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati, as well as a bachelor's from the University of Connecticut.

But Chief Edward J. DeMarco said his violation of procedures was clear.

"He was given a direct order and it wasn't gray," DeMarco said. "We cannot overlook the seriousness of his actions on March 7."

The commission went into closed session, then Commission Chairman Robert Leach explained the board's reasoning for deciding to terminate McNeice.

"The seriousness of the actions and the seriousness of the charges that have been brought by the administration and all the evidence of the investigation has led us to this point," Leach said.

Commissioner Edward Filipone said the strongest variable was the break in chain of command by McNeice.

"I think it creates a lack of trust within the organization. There is a lack of safety for the public and the other officers involved with the pursuit and the way it was carried out. No lights, no protective equipment," Filipone said.

During the public comment section of the meeting, several residents condemned the commission members for their decision to terminate McNeice.

"The only thing you guys did was weaken a police department," Jim Bancroft, deputy chief of the Broad Brook Fire Department, said.

James Barton, Warehouse Point Fire Chief, echoed that the department had only weakened itself.

"I have worked hand-in-hand with Sgt. McNeice for 16 years," Barton said. "Every decision he makes is a split decision, much like every decision I make is a split decision. It's easy to make decisions behind a desk."

Caren Paradise, a resident of Main Street, called McNeice an asset to the town.

