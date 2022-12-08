East New York Man charged with murder for mowing down woman in wild street brawl, cops say

An East New York man was charged with murder for running over a woman in Queens during a wild street brawl, police said Thursday.

Eddie Eason, who surrendered Wednesday at the 102nd Precinct stationhouse with his lawyer, was also charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said he killed Tiara Graham, 31, early on Sept. 24, speeding into her with a white Nissan sedan at 120th St. and 97th Ave. in South Richmond Hill.

Graham had gone to the nearby Showtime Bar and Lounge to celebrate her cousin’s birthday.

At about 2:30 a.m. a large fight erupted, then spilled down the street, with about 15 men beating another man as a group of women screamed and yelled, a witness told the Daily News at the time. Video also showed one man, armed with a knife, getting a bag of garbage thrown at him.

Eason, who was part of the fight, broke away and got in his car, and took off, hitting Graham, police said.

Medics rushed her to Jamaica Hospital but she could not be saved.

“I feel my heart, my soul, is broken,” Graham’s mother, Desiree Graham, 51, told the News. “She was supposed to bury me, not me bury her.”

Four men were also injured in the melee, two by the car and two who were cut with the knife, and went on their own to the hospital to be treated. A number of people involved in the fight are still being sought.

Tiara Graham lived in East New York — as does Eason — and worked at Walgreens.

She had recently obtained her passport and was planning to celebrate her birthday in October with a trip to Jamaica.