East Yorkshire climate change consultation launched

Climate change is speeding up coastal erosion, causing part of this road to fall away in Yorkshire

People living and working in East Yorkshire are being asked to contribute to the local authority's response to climate change.

Drop-in sessions in September will allow attendees to get a first look at East Riding of Yorkshire Council's (ERYC) draft Climate Change Strategy.

Residents will also be offered the chance to consider their own impact on the climate, ERYC says.

It adds that the plan will highlight opportunities for future action.

The drop-in sessions, each lasting three hours, will take place at:

Driffield Market on 1 September from 09:00 BST

Beverley Market on 3 September from 10:00 BST

Pocklington Market on 6 September from 10:00 BST

Hornsea Hub on 7 September from 09:30 BST

An information event is also planned for 16 September at North Bridlington Library, ERYC says.

Meanwhile, a survey has been created to gather people's views on climate change from across the authority area.

The draft Climate Change Strategy survey is available until 25 September here.

