Eastbound I-10 closed at Highway 86 after officer shot at suspect, who was then arrested

California Highway Patrol

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed Wednesday morning at Highway 86 near Indio after a California Highway Patrol officer shot at a male suspect they were chasing, who was then arrested, a CHP officer says. No one, including the suspect, was injured in the shooting.

The closure, which began at around 4 a.m. extends from the Highway 86 split to Dillon Road, the next eastbound exit. Officer David Torres said it is unknown when the road will reopen.

Torres said the shooting occurred after CHP officers chased a suspect to a section of Interstate 10 east of Dillon Road. He said the suspect was "taken into custody without incident" following the shooting. Torres did not identify the suspect, the reason for the pursuit or what specifically led the CHP officer to shoot at the suspect.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Eastbound I-10 closed at Highway 86 after officer shot at suspect