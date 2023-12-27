Eastbound I-10 still partially closed after early morning tanker crash in Phoenix

Two lanes remained closed on eastbound Interstate 10 at 40th Street on Wednesday morning after a construction vehicle crashed overnight.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the three right lanes near 40th Street were reopened after an entire closure of the I-10 delayed drivers headed east early Wednesday morning.

At about 3:45 a.m., a construction site support vehicle carrying 1,000 gallons of fuel and oil rolled over near milepost 153, according to Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves.

No injuries were reported, but the contents of the vehicle began leaking when the collision occurred, Graves said.

Hazmat crews were working with firefighters to contain the leaked fuel.

The HOV lane and lane next to it remained closed as of Wednesday morning, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Truck crashes on Interstate 10 at 40th Street in Phoenix