Eastbound I-4 lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash in Orange County

A fatal crash in Orange County has shut down all eastbound lanes near Interstate 4, mile marker 88.

The crash occurred in Winter Park around 4:35 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a 32-year-old woman from Davenport and a 50-year-old Orlando woman were involved in the crash.

The 32-year-old victim, who was driving a 2019 Kia Optima, died at the scene.

First responders transported the 50-year-old victim, who was driving a 2021 Nissan Altima, to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, according to officials.

Investigators are still sorting out the details of the fatal collision.

There is a roadblock for all I-4 eastbound lanes at mile marker 88.

However, the express lanes are open.