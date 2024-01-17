Eastbound I-70 reopens between Arnold, Smithton following multi-vehicle crash

Jan. 16—The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened to traffic around 5 p.m. following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, state police said.

The eastbound lanes between Exit 44 (Arnold City) and Exit 49 (Smithton) were closed because of the accident, which was reported at 3:43 p.m around mile marker 46, according to a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor.

This story will be updated.

