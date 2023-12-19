Crews are at work on eastbound Interstate 94 on Detroit's east side Tuesday morning trying to resolve a water main break near the freeway's Chalmers exit.

A 16-inch water main break on the eastbound service drive of the interstate is causing water to run down the Chalmers exit, a Detroit Water and Sewerage Department spokesperson said Tuesday morning. The exit is temporarily closed while crews repair the water main, and is expected to reopen before the afternoon rush hour.

"Our focus is on repairing the water main. We will investigate the cause afterward," DWSD spokesperson Bryan Peckinpaugh said in an email to the Free Press.

Cold temperatures are exasperating the situation, making for icy conditions on the road. The water main broke Monday night and overnight temperatures froze the overflow, according to WWJ 950.

The Michigan Department of Transportation also has yet to respond to an inquiry on the break's impact on road conditions.

mmarini@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Eastbound I-94 exit at Chalmers closed due to water main break