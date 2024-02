Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed Tuesday morning near Quartzsite, about 18 miles from the border with California, officials said.

The closure was due to a crash, and there was no estimated time of reopening, the Arizona Department of Transportation said at about 5:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.

